Barclays PLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,289 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 806.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paramount Group

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,019.80. The trade was a 1.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

PGRE opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of $942.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $5.47.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $186.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

