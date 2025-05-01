Barclays PLC Has $2.47 Million Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APPN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $1,688,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Appian by 1,244.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of APPN stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The business had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Appian from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Appian from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 57,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $1,711,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,788,539.76. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $32,877.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,647.08. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,510 shares of company stock valued at $6,648,635 in the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

