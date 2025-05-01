Barclays PLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of THRM opened at $26.01 on Thursday. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $56.68. The company has a market cap of $800.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $353.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, CEO William T. Presley acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $74,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 161,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,411.01. This represents a 1.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Gentherm Profile

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

