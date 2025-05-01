Barclays PLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 42,724 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1,337.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 855.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $43.11.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $123.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $232,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,603.36. This trade represents a 25.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AtriCure from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AtriCure from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

