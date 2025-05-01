Barclays PLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 2.60% of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISPY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,268,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,975,000 after acquiring an additional 172,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,869,000 after acquiring an additional 470,383 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,903,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 245,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 73,712 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance

ISPY opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.83.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

