Barclays PLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,351 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LTH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,646,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,045,000 after acquiring an additional 46,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,569,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,160,000 after buying an additional 356,255 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,425,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,781,000 after buying an additional 375,672 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,038,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,082,000 after buying an additional 640,385 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,924,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,569,000 after acquiring an additional 735,682 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price objective on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price target on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a $40.00 price objective on Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.62.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of LTH stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $33.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $150,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,993,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,204,670.37. This represents a 62.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $51,568.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,212.82. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

