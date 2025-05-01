Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) by 402.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,089 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.54% of Zevra Therapeutics worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ZVRA opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zevra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ZVRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.28). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.54% and a negative net margin of 342.63%. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZVRA shares. JMP Securities set a $18.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zevra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zevra Therapeutics

In other news, CFO R. Laduane Clifton sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,697.46. The trade was a 17.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Bode purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,400. The trade was a 33.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,773 shares of company stock worth $674,176 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

