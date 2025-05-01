Barclays PLC Increases Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 51.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 91,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 30,875 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 245,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,272,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,961,000 after acquiring an additional 48,525 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. Analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -270.59%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

