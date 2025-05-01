Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.71. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $71.43 and a 1 year high of $99.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.74.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.10). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $65.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PFBC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Preferred Bank from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Tuesday.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

