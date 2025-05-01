Barclays PLC Purchases 21,217 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in IDT were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in IDT during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDT during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDT

In related news, CTO David Wartell sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $525,907.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDT Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IDT stock opened at $50.09 on Thursday. IDT Co. has a 52-week low of $33.84 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.58.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $303.35 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 22.18%.

IDT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from IDT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. IDT’s payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

