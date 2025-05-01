Barclays PLC Purchases 36,949 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,949 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Under Armour worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,688,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,250,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after buying an additional 1,453,399 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Under Armour by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,808,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 374,664 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Under Armour by 1,317.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,722,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 265.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 939,700 shares during the period. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Stock Performance

UA stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

