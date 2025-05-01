Barclays PLC Purchases 501 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Winmark worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Winmark by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark Price Performance

Winmark stock opened at $360.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.70. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $295.79 and a 1 year high of $431.67.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 million. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 49.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

Winmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.