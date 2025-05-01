Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,762 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,124,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,476,000 after purchasing an additional 48,463 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

Shares of NTB opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.82. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $41.88.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.27. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.