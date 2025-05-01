Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,894 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.26% of SunCoke Energy worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 852,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 191,235 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 324,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 69,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.
SunCoke Energy Stock Performance
Shares of SXC stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
SunCoke Energy Profile
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
