Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,894 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.26% of SunCoke Energy worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 852,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 191,235 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 324,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 69,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SXC stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.