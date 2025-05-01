Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of TriCo Bancshares worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.53. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $98.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCBK shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.