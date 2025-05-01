Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Employers worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Employers by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 565,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,953,000 after buying an additional 48,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Employers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Employers by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 280,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Employers

In other news, Director James R. Kroner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,087. This represents a 4.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $70,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,963.24. The trade was a 13.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,385 shares of company stock valued at $276,267. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Employers Stock Performance

NYSE EIG opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.29. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.57 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.18 million. Employers had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.48%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Stories

