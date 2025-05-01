Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 199.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,647 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.48% of LendingTree worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TREE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in LendingTree by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LendingTree by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree

In other LendingTree news, COO Scott Peyree purchased 9,794 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.13 per share, with a total value of $451,797.22. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,719.58. This represents a 11.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LendingTree Trading Down 2.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $51.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $691.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.90. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $62.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LendingTree from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Get Our Latest Report on TREE

About LendingTree

(Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.