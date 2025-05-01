Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Lindsay worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Lindsay by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lindsay by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lindsay by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay stock opened at $129.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.23. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $109.27 and a twelve month high of $140.27.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

