Barclays PLC Reduces Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,119 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WOR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

NYSE WOR opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 1.06. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $304.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.09 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WOR. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

