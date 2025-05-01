Barclays PLC Sells 14,671 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,671 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 3.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 463,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 326,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARDX. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised Ardelyx to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

In other news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $27,768.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,378.48. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $223,329.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,733.84. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,076 shares of company stock valued at $823,804 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARDX stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

