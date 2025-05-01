Barclays PLC Sells 204,121 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 204,121 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 68,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,102,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 69,182 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xerox by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.50.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $554.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $14.81.

Xerox Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.66%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

