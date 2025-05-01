Barclays PLC Sells 3,264 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 610.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $52,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,510. The trade was a 94.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $593.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.73 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

