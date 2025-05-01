Barclays PLC Sells 7,347 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,431,000 after buying an additional 1,058,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 130.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 85,053 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 403,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.37. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EGO shares. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

