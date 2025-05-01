Barclays PLC Trims Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,009,035 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.15 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $22,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,109,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,905,699.56. This trade represents a 23.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 0.2 %

DNB opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -149.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.04 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. Analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -333.33%.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

