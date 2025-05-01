Barclays PLC Trims Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 147,508 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Forward Air worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 812.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Forward Air from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Forward Air from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Forward Air Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $14.72 on Thursday. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $447.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.35.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

