Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,228 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $56.25 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.78.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.