Barings BDC (BBDC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $67.78 million for the quarter.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

BBDC stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $918.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.56. Barings BDC has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

