Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 4133351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Bausch + Lomb by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 18,062 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Bausch + Lomb by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

