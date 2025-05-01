BB Seguridade Participações (BBSEY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect BB Seguridade Participações to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 73.91% and a net margin of 85.43%. The company had revenue of $448.84 million during the quarter.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Up 2.2 %

BBSEY stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. BB Seguridade Participações has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45.

BB Seguridade Participações Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.3978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from BB Seguridade Participações’s previous dividend of $0.21. BB Seguridade Participações’s payout ratio is 86.75%.

Separately, UBS Group cut BB Seguridade Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

