Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Stock

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark from $520.00 to $535.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $490.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $463.90 and its 200 day moving average is $449.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $538.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,541. This represents a 87.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total value of $477,326.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,499.20. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $999,868,000 after buying an additional 1,104,744 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,740,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,897,000 after purchasing an additional 53,124 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,203,000 after purchasing an additional 92,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,649,000 after purchasing an additional 191,752 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $250,571,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

