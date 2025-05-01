Best Lithium Stocks To Follow Today – April 29th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, Rio Tinto Group, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, Amprius Technologies, Enovix, and QuantumScape are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, processing or commercialization of lithium—a key metal used in batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics and grid‐scale energy storage. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growing demand for lithium driven by the global shift toward electrification and renewable energy. As with other commodity-driven sectors, lithium stocks can be volatile, reflecting changes in metal prices, supply dynamics and regulatory developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,702,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,828,552. The firm has a market cap of $468.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Albemarle stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,786. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.17. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $137.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.96. 1,000,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.47. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $74.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $31.27 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQM

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

NYSE AMPX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.15. 6,928,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,913. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. Amprius Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $252.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

ENVX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,284. Enovix has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,369,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,691,398. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.07 and a quick ratio of 14.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 4.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Featured Articles