Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

NYSE BYON opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 4.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Beyond has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $22.65.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $231.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.13 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 69.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. Research analysts expect that Beyond will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 19,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,540.79. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 456,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,439.53. The trade was a 4.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Beyond by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond by 34.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 100,335 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

