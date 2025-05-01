BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives $31.17 Average PT from Analysts

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.17.
Several research analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 48,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 74,634 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 947,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,937 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 364,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BLFS opened at $24.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $22.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
