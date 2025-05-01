Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,512 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,840,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,453 shares during the period. EVR Research LP increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,746,000. Castellan Group acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,748,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at $6,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 75.22% and a net margin of 8.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.36.

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $108,565.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,871.68. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

