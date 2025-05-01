BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Stock Price

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 155.32% from the stock’s current price.
Osisko Development Stock Performance
Osisko Development stock opened at C$2.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$320.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 0.47. Osisko Development has a 52 week low of C$1.64 and a 52 week high of C$3.78.
About Osisko Development
