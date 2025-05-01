BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Stock Price

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 155.32% from the stock’s current price.

Osisko Development Stock Performance

Osisko Development stock opened at C$2.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$320.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 0.47. Osisko Development has a 52 week low of C$1.64 and a 52 week high of C$3.78.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

