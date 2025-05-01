Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BSX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $102.90 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $70.97 and a 52-week high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.13. The stock has a market cap of $152.20 billion, a PE ratio of 82.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $127,678.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,845.33. The trade was a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $1,585,191.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,369,256.57. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,009 shares of company stock worth $14,407,381 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 218,982 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 102.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,290,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 653,370 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

