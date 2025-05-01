BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.13, but opened at $28.11. BP shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 2,189,306 shares changing hands.

The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $46.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.12 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Get BP alerts:

BP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 2,375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of BP from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 50,423 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 13.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BP by 486.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,687 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74.

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.