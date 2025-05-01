Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,617,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,713,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,812,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,749 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,503,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

