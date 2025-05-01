Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital upgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.62 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 12.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

