Brokerages Set Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Target Price at $19.00

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

CTRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Centuri from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Centuri from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Centuri alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Centuri

Centuri Trading Down 2.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centuri

Centuri stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Centuri has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Centuri by 37.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Centuri by 410.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 19,022 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Centuri during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Centuri by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Centuri by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter.

About Centuri

(Get Free Report

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.