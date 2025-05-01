Brokerages Set Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Price Target at $22.09

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on ET. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,353,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,400,831,000 after buying an additional 8,613,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,634,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $756,840,000 after buying an additional 5,254,721 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 23,987,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,920,000 after buying an additional 1,723,683 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,776,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,381 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,331,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,060 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 102.34%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

