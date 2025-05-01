Brokerages Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Target Price at $231.11

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.11.

Several research firms have commented on HII. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. This represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,691.04. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $230.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $285.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

