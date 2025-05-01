Brokerages Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Target Price at $231.11

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.11.
Several research firms have commented on HII. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance
NYSE HII opened at $230.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $285.81.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Huntington Ingalls Industries
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.