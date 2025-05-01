Brokerages Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT at $18.00

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

NVAX has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Novavax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVAX

Novavax Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $6.67 on Monday. Novavax has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novavax will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Novavax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Novavax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

(Get Free Report

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.