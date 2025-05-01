Brokerages Set Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Target Price at $56.43

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, Director John R. Haley bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.76 per share, with a total value of $140,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,772.08. The trade was a 19.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO R. Howard Coker bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,237,026.50. This represents a 4.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,128,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,638,000 after buying an additional 120,843 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,140,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after buying an additional 136,965 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,594,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,746,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $78,203,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,358,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,338,000 after buying an additional 155,893 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 12.0 %

SON opened at $41.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 128.48%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Further Reading

