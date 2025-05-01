Brokerages Set Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) PT at $166.17

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.17.

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 14.7% during the first quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vistra by 9.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $423,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:VST opened at $129.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.98 and a 200-day moving average of $140.73. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.2235 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

