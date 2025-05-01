Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cameco’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cameco in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE CCJ opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. Cameco has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Cameco by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

