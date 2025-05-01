Brokers Offer Predictions for Nucor’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Nucor in a research report issued on Monday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price objective on Nucor in a report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

NUE opened at $119.48 on Wednesday. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $176.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.37 and its 200 day moving average is $131.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Nucor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

