Brokers Offer Predictions for Premium Brands Q2 Earnings

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research note issued on Sunday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PBH. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$96.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Premium Brands to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of Premium Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Ventum Financial upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$109.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.44.

Premium Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

PBH stock opened at C$78.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$80.10. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$72.57 and a 52-week high of C$97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Premium Brands

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.