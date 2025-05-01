Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $32.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Brookfield Business Partners traded as low as $21.28 and last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 9965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.33. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -51.02%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

