Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.
Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.
Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $28.49 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 1.16.
Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BEPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
About Brookfield Renewable
Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.
