Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $28.49 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.42%.

BEPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BEPC

About Brookfield Renewable

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.